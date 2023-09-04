Hospital death following antibiotics for cut injury; patients biological samples sent to India for tests

September 4, 2023   11:53 am

The biological samples of the patient who recently died after being given an antibiotic at the Colombo National Hospital have reportedly been sent to India for further investigations.

The Deputy Director General of Health Services, Dr. G. Wijesooriya emphasized that the samples of the relevant antibiotic named ‘Co- Amoxiclav’ have also been sent to Australia for onward investigation process.

The Deputy Director General pointed out that a final decision regarding the death of the patient will be reached, once the reports of the investigations are received.

The deceased patient in question had received treatment for a cut injury at the Colombo National Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead on August 27, after being given the relevant antibiotic.

Accordingly, the health authorities urgently took measures to temporarily suspend the use of the relevant type of antibiotic in Sri Lanka.

