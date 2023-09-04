Murder suspected as woman found dead inside hotel room in Thalangama

A woman has been found dead inside a hotel room in the Thalangama area last night (Sep 03), Ada Derana reporter said.

Police have recovered the body of a 53-year-old woman, said to be a psychiatrist, from the hotel room at Neralu Uyana in Thalangama.

The body has already been referred for the post-mortem examination by the police, according to the reporter.

The death is suspected to be a murder, according to police.

Police investigations are underway regarding the incident.