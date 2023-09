Red alert landslide early warning issued for Eheliyagoda

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has issued a ‘Level 03’ red alert for landslide risks in Eheliyagoda Divisional Secretariat Division of the Ratnapura District.

Furthermore, ‘Amber’ landslide early warning has been issued for several areas in three districts; Kalutara, Kegalle and Ratnapura.

Kalutara District – Bulathsinhala and Ingiriya Divisional Secretariat Divisions

Kegalle District – Warakapola Divisional Secretariat Division

Ratnapura District – Ratnapura and Kuruwita Divisional Secretariat Divisions

Meanwhile, the Level 01 warnings issued for several areas in the aforesaid districts have been extended further.

Galle District – Baddegama, Elpitiya and Nagoda Divisional Secretariat Divisions

Kalutara District – Palindanuwara, Mathugama and Walallawita Divisional Secretariat Divisions

Kegalle District – Bulathkohupitiya, Dehiowita, Deraniyagala, Yatiyantota and Ruwanwella Divisional Secretariat Divisions

Ratnapura District – Kiriella, Ayagama and Kalawana Divisional Secretariat Divisions

The relevant landslide early warnings will be in effect for the period until 10.30 p.m. on Monday (Sep 04).

Accordingly, people living in these areas are urged to be on alert about the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence.