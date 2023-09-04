UN to provide over USD 300 million for development programs in Sri Lanka

A meeting between the Speaker of Parliament, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana and the newly appointed United Nations Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka, Marc-André Franche was recently held in Parliament.

The Secretary General of the Parliament, Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera was also in attendance at this meeting.

The UN Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka Marc-André Franche congratulated Sri Lanka on the adoption of the Anti-Corruption Act and the establishment of the Parliamentary Budget Office.

He also mentioned that the United Nations is expects to provide more than 300 million dollars through the new co-operation framework for the development programs of next 5 years, the statement said.

The Speaker expressed his gratitude for the continuous support of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) as a development partner of the Parliament of Sri Lanka.

Furthermore, views were also exchanged on Sri Lanka’s legislative process, electoral system, peace building activities and women’s representation in politics.

The Secretary General of the Parliament, Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera explained the programs by the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus to strengthen the representation of women in politics and the inclusion of youth representatives for the Sectoral Oversight Committees.

