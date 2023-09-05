Speaker conveys SCs determination on Inland Revenue Amendment Bill

Speaker conveys SCs determination on Inland Revenue Amendment Bill

September 5, 2023   10:11 am

The Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana announced the Supreme Court’s determination on the Inland Revenue Amendment Bill during today’s Parliamentary session.

Accordingly, the court has determined that the Inland Revenue Amendment Bill can be passed by a simple majority of the legislature.

The Supreme Court has held that neither the bill which was challenged in the court nor any of its provisions is inconsistent with Article 12 of any provisions of the constitution, the Speaker added.

Last week, the Supreme Court concluded the deliberations of the petitions filed challenging the Inland Revenue (Amendment) Draft Bill, which was presented to the Parliament by the government.  

The petitions had been filed by two persons including Chaturanga Abeysinghe, an activist of the National People’s Power (NPP), alleging that if passed in Parliament, the proposed bill will revise a number of levies and will also further empower the Inland Revenue Department as the primary agent for collecting taxes and dealing with issues arising with taxes on behalf of the government.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.09.04

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.09.04

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.09.04

Extreme weather conditions wreaks havoc across Sri Lanka

Extreme weather conditions wreaks havoc across Sri Lanka

Litro and Laugfs increase prices of domestic LP gas cylinders

Litro and Laugfs increase prices of domestic LP gas cylinders

Intelligence chief Suresh Sallay testifies at court in case filed against Fr. Cyril Gamini

Intelligence chief Suresh Sallay testifies at court in case filed against Fr. Cyril Gamini

Britain ' s Channel 4 to air controversial documentary on Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday attacks

Britain ' s Channel 4 to air controversial documentary on Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday attacks

'Red' alert landslide early warning issued for Eheliyagoda (English)

'Red' alert landslide early warning issued for Eheliyagoda (English)

One dead, 06 injured in multi-vehicle collision caused by drunken driver (English)

One dead, 06 injured in multi-vehicle collision caused by drunken driver (English)

Litro Gas announces price hike (English)

Litro Gas announces price hike (English)