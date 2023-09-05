Cabinet greenlights new Anti-Terrorism Bill

Cabinet greenlights new Anti-Terrorism Bill

September 5, 2023   11:49 am

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to publish the Anti–Terrorism Bill, which was revised in accordance with the suggestions and opinions received by different parties in the government gazette, and to table the bill in parliament for passing.

Earlier in September 2022, the approval of the Cabinet was received to submit the new Anti-Terrorism Bill prepared by the legal draftsman, in order to replace the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA). Accordingly, the relevant bill had been published in the government gazette on March 22, 2023.

Later on, various interested parties in this regard both locally and internationally, forwarded their opinions regarding the bill, whereas the Ministry of Justice then formally called for their suggestions and opinions regarding the matter.

Accordingly, necessary steps have been taken to revise the original draft bill published in the government gazette and to re-draft the bill, in consideration of all the opinions and suggestions received by the ministry in this regard.

The Attorney General’s clearance has also been received for the new bill.

Thereby, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal submitted by the Minister of Justice to publish the newly drafted Anti-Terrorism Bill in the government gazette, and then to table it in parliament for passing.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.09.04

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.09.04

Extreme weather conditions wreaks havoc across Sri Lanka

Extreme weather conditions wreaks havoc across Sri Lanka

Litro and Laugfs increase prices of domestic LP gas cylinders

Litro and Laugfs increase prices of domestic LP gas cylinders

Intelligence chief Suresh Sallay testifies at court in case filed against Fr. Cyril Gamini

Intelligence chief Suresh Sallay testifies at court in case filed against Fr. Cyril Gamini

Britain ' s Channel 4 to air controversial documentary on Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday attacks

Britain ' s Channel 4 to air controversial documentary on Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday attacks

'Red' alert landslide early warning issued for Eheliyagoda (English)

'Red' alert landslide early warning issued for Eheliyagoda (English)

One dead, 06 injured in multi-vehicle collision caused by drunken driver (English)

One dead, 06 injured in multi-vehicle collision caused by drunken driver (English)