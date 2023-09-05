Cabinet greenlights new Anti-Terrorism Bill

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to publish the Anti–Terrorism Bill, which was revised in accordance with the suggestions and opinions received by different parties in the government gazette, and to table the bill in parliament for passing.

Earlier in September 2022, the approval of the Cabinet was received to submit the new Anti-Terrorism Bill prepared by the legal draftsman, in order to replace the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA). Accordingly, the relevant bill had been published in the government gazette on March 22, 2023.

Later on, various interested parties in this regard both locally and internationally, forwarded their opinions regarding the bill, whereas the Ministry of Justice then formally called for their suggestions and opinions regarding the matter.

Accordingly, necessary steps have been taken to revise the original draft bill published in the government gazette and to re-draft the bill, in consideration of all the opinions and suggestions received by the ministry in this regard.

The Attorney General’s clearance has also been received for the new bill.

Thereby, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal submitted by the Minister of Justice to publish the newly drafted Anti-Terrorism Bill in the government gazette, and then to table it in parliament for passing.