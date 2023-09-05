Cyber Security Bill receives AGs clearance

September 5, 2023   12:29 pm

The Bill on Cyber Security, as prepared by the legal draftsman, has received due clearance from the Attorney General.

The relevant Bill was introduced in a bid to shield society from the spread of false information and other malicious manipulations they may be exposed to on the internet.

Accordingly, the proposal tabled by Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles to publish the Bill via a gazette notification and subsequently present it for parliamentary approval, was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers at a meeting held on Monday (04 Sep.).

As per the approved Bill, statements spreading false information about incidents that have taken place in the country, defamatory statements, statements causing religious disharmony, or those pertaining to child abuse and other forms of harassment, amongst others,  have been interpreted as offenses under the provisions of Part III of the said Bill.

