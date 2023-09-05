Sun continues moving directly over parts of Sri Lanka: Met. Department

The Department of Meteorology announced that the sun will continue moving directly over several parts of the island tomorrow (Sep 06) too.

Earlier, the Met. Department highlighted that on the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from August 28 to September 07 this year.

Accordingly, the nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow are Maggona, Badureliya, Godakawela, Kitulkote and Meegahaveraliya about 12.09 noon, it added.

Meanwhile, the department stated that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts tomorrow.

A few showers are likely in Mannar districts.

Fairly strong winds about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in western slopes of the central hills, North-western, Northern and North-central provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts, according to the Met. Department.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph, while wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanthurai.

Wind speed may increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle, the Met. Department said.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanthurai can be very rough at times.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle can be rough at times, it added.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers, according to the relevant department.