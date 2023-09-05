Sun continues moving directly over parts of Sri Lanka: Met. Department

Sun continues moving directly over parts of Sri Lanka: Met. Department

September 5, 2023   01:29 pm

The Department of Meteorology announced that the sun will continue moving directly over several parts of the island tomorrow (Sep 06) too.

Earlier, the Met. Department highlighted that on the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from August 28 to September 07 this year.

Accordingly, the nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow are Maggona, Badureliya, Godakawela, Kitulkote and Meegahaveraliya about 12.09 noon, it added.

Meanwhile, the department stated that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts tomorrow.

A few showers are likely in Mannar districts.

Fairly strong winds about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in western slopes of the central hills, North-western, Northern and North-central provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts, according to the Met. Department.

Sea areas: 

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph, while wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanthurai.

Wind speed may increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle, the Met. Department said.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanthurai can be very rough at times.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle can be rough at times, it added.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers, according to the relevant department.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Island's best results of 2022 A/L exam

Island's best results of 2022 A/L exam

Island's best results of 2022 A/L exam

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.05

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.05

' Red' alert landslide warning to remain in effect as fairly heavy showers continue across the island

' Red' alert landslide warning to remain in effect as fairly heavy showers continue across the island

Opposition discusses no-confidence motion against Health Minister

Opposition discusses no-confidence motion against Health Minister

Parliamentary Committee to be appointed to probe 'Channel 4'claims on Sri Lanka's Easter bombings

Parliamentary Committee to be appointed to probe 'Channel 4'claims on Sri Lanka's Easter bombings

19-year-old organ donor who helped save many lives gets top marks at A/L exam

19-year-old organ donor who helped save many lives gets top marks at A/L exam

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.09.04

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.09.04