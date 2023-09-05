Maternal and child health services at risk due to shortage of midwives?

September 5, 2023   02:14 pm

The Government Family Health Services Association stresses that the country’s maternal and child health service is at risk of collapsing as a result of the prevailing shortage of Family Health Service officers.

President of the Midwives’ Association, Devika Kodithuwakku stated that there is a shortage of around 3,000 midwives within the country.

Furthermore, she alleges that although the relevant authorities were informed in this regard, no solutions have been provided to the issue so far.

“If this shortage continues and if the vacancies in the family health service continue to increase and recruitment processes do not take place, maternal and child health in this country will collapse”, Kodithuwakku said.

She also claimed that it is the responsibility of the Minister of Health to recruit midwives to the service as soon as possible.

