SLPP MP Asanka Navaratne joins SJB

The General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Mahajana Pakshaya (Sri Lanka People’s Party) MP Asanka Navaratne has decided to join the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), expressing his support towards the political party led by Sajith Premadasa.

Following a meeting with Opposition Leader Premadasa on Monday (04 Sep.), Navaratne said that he will be joining hands with the Opposition, with the aim of working towards the common goal of a shared democracy.

Navaratne entered parliament as a National List MP of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) following the last general election, and represents the Kurunegala district.