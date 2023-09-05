SLPP MP Asanka Navaratne joins SJB

SLPP MP Asanka Navaratne joins SJB

September 5, 2023   03:42 pm

The General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Mahajana Pakshaya (Sri Lanka People’s Party) MP Asanka Navaratne has decided to join the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), expressing his support towards the political party led by Sajith Premadasa.

Following a meeting with Opposition Leader Premadasa on Monday (04 Sep.), Navaratne said that he will be joining hands with the Opposition, with the aim of working towards the common goal of a shared democracy.

Navaratne entered parliament as a National List MP of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) following the last general election, and represents the Kurunegala district.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Island's best results of 2022 A/L exam

Island's best results of 2022 A/L exam

Island's best results of 2022 A/L exam

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.05

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.05

' Red' alert landslide warning to remain in effect as fairly heavy showers continue across the island

' Red' alert landslide warning to remain in effect as fairly heavy showers continue across the island

Opposition discusses no-confidence motion against Health Minister

Opposition discusses no-confidence motion against Health Minister

Parliamentary Committee to be appointed to probe 'Channel 4'claims on Sri Lanka's Easter bombings

Parliamentary Committee to be appointed to probe 'Channel 4'claims on Sri Lanka's Easter bombings

19-year-old organ donor who helped save many lives gets top marks at A/L exam

19-year-old organ donor who helped save many lives gets top marks at A/L exam

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.09.04

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.09.04