Air Arabia announces new weekly flights from Abu Dhabi to Sri Lanka

Air Arabia announces new weekly flights from Abu Dhabi to Sri Lanka

September 5, 2023   05:44 pm

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced a new route connecting Abu Dhabi to Colombo, Sri Lanka.

With operations beginning on January 3, 2024, the low-cost carrier will offer three weekly flights between Abu Dhabi International Airport and Bandaranaike International Airport.

“We are glad to add Colombo to our growing network with direct flights from Abu Dhabi. Air Arabia Abu Dhabi continues its expansion strategy to further strengthen the connectivity of the capital with multiple destinations while contributing to the growth of the UAE’s travel and tourism industries,” Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia said.

This move is part of Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s ongoing strategy to enhance connectivity to and from the capital. The addition of the Colombo route marks the carrier’s 34th destination.

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency
3L 197 Abu Dhabi 22:10 Colombo 04:00 Airbus A320 Wednesday Friday Sunday
3L 198 Colombo 04:40 Abu Dhabi 08:05 Airbus A320 Monday Thursday Saturday

The airline also offers a variety of snacks and meals from ‘SkyCafe’ at affordable prices and a complimentary in-flight streaming service called ‘SkyTime.’

Passengers can even earn, transfer, and spend loyalty points through the carrier’s ‘Air Rewards’ program.

To book flights on this new route, customers can visit Air Arabia’s website, contact the call centre, book via travel agencies.

Source - Arabian Business

- Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.09.05

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.09.05

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.09.05

Island's best results of 2022 A/L exam

Island's best results of 2022 A/L exam

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.05

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.05

' Red' alert landslide warning to remain in effect as fairly heavy showers continue across the island

' Red' alert landslide warning to remain in effect as fairly heavy showers continue across the island

Opposition discusses no-confidence motion against Health Minister

Opposition discusses no-confidence motion against Health Minister

Parliamentary Committee to be appointed to probe 'Channel 4'claims on Sri Lanka's Easter bombings

Parliamentary Committee to be appointed to probe 'Channel 4'claims on Sri Lanka's Easter bombings

19-year-old organ donor who helped save many lives gets top marks at A/L exam

19-year-old organ donor who helped save many lives gets top marks at A/L exam

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00