Air Arabia announces new weekly flights from Abu Dhabi to Sri Lanka

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced a new route connecting Abu Dhabi to Colombo, Sri Lanka.

With operations beginning on January 3, 2024, the low-cost carrier will offer three weekly flights between Abu Dhabi International Airport and Bandaranaike International Airport.

“We are glad to add Colombo to our growing network with direct flights from Abu Dhabi. Air Arabia Abu Dhabi continues its expansion strategy to further strengthen the connectivity of the capital with multiple destinations while contributing to the growth of the UAE’s travel and tourism industries,” Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia said.

This move is part of Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s ongoing strategy to enhance connectivity to and from the capital. The addition of the Colombo route marks the carrier’s 34th destination.

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency 3L 197 Abu Dhabi 22:10 Colombo 04:00 Airbus A320 Wednesday Friday Sunday 3L 198 Colombo 04:40 Abu Dhabi 08:05 Airbus A320 Monday Thursday Saturday

The airline also offers a variety of snacks and meals from ‘SkyCafe’ at affordable prices and a complimentary in-flight streaming service called ‘SkyTime.’

Passengers can even earn, transfer, and spend loyalty points through the carrier’s ‘Air Rewards’ program.

To book flights on this new route, customers can visit Air Arabia’s website, contact the call centre, book via travel agencies.

Source - Arabian Business

- Agencies