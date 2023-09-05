Narcotics worth over Rs. 14mn seized at Central Mail Exchange

A stock of marijuana and synthetic drugs (ecstasy pills) worth over Rs. 14 million was seized by officials of the Sri Lanka Customs at the Central Mail Exchange in Colombo today (05 Sep.).

Accordingly, 01 kilogram and 406 grams of narcotics were found in a number of foreign parcels which were left unclaimed at the Central Mail Exchange, and are believed to have a street value of Rs. 14,085,000, Sri Lanka Customs said.

The parcels had reportedly arrived from the USA, UK, and Canada to various recipient addresses in Sri Lanka, all of which are believed to be fake addresses.

The relevant stock of narcotics was subsequently handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for onward investigations, Sri Lanka Customs reported, adding that thus far in 2023, the total narcotics seized at the Central Mail Exchange alone tally to a total value over Rs. 86 million.