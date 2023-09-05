Misinterpretation: MP Asanka Navaratne refutes media claims of joining hands with SJB

MP Asanka Navaratne, General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Mahajana Pakshaya (Sri Lanka People’s Party), has refuted recent media reports claiming that the political party joined hands with the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

Speaking at a press conference held in Colombo this evening (05 Sep.), Navaratne explained that the representatives of the two parties met yesterday (04 Sep.) at Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa’s office in Colombo to merely discuss the potential of forming a broader alliance.

Addressing the media’s concerns in this regard, MP Navaratne stated that the political parties met at the invitation of the SJB, adding that no discussion pertaining to the two parties joining hands took place.

“We met as per an invitation extended by the SJB. There was no discussion pertaining to us joining the SJB. We are trying to build a broader alliance, the SJB extended an invitation on this basis, but we have not reached a final decision yet”, he said in this regard, claiming that the whole matter was a ‘misinterpretation’.