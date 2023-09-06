General Secretary of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) MP Dayasiri Jayasekara has been removed from the post and stripped of his party membership.

The parliamentarian has received a letter from the party’s chairman former President Maithripala Sirisena announcing the expulsion.

The letter says Jayasekara’s SLFP membership is revoked with effect from September 05 and that he can no longer serve as the party’s general secretary.

In addition, a disciplinary inquiry against Jayasekara is planned to be conducted pursuant to the provisions of the party’s constitution.

The letter also mentions that the disciplinary charges leveled against Jayasekara will be forwarded to him in writing within the next 14 days.

Meanwhile, SLFP’s current Acting General Secretary and former Central Province Chief Minister Sarath Ekanayake is tipped to replace Jayasekara.

In early January 2019, Jayasekara was appointed as the SLFP’s General Secretary following a unanimous decision taken by the party’s Central Committee.