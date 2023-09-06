Local rice production, equipment used by special needs people exempt from SSCL

September 6, 2023   10:23 am

Equipment used by special needs people and local paddy production have been exempted from the Social Security Contribution Levy (SSCL), Finance State Minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya says.

He communicated this in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, today (Sept. 06).

In February 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers gave the nod to amend the Social Security Contribution Levy to exempt the purchasing of paddy, and the production and sale of rice from the tax.

