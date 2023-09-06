Strict action against health workers absent from work without notice

September 6, 2023   01:19 pm

Strict action will have to be taken regarding doctors and other health staffers who are absent from work without prior notice, Acting Deputy Director General of Health Services, Dr. G. Wijesuriya has emphasized.

Information was revealed on Tuesday (Sep 05) that a chaotic situation has emerged at the Embilipitiya Base Hospital as the anaesthesiologist of the hospital has not reported to work since last Friday.

Dr. Wijesuriya made these remarks while attending a press conference held in Colombo today (06).

