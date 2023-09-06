Addressing concerns pertaining to MP Dayasiri Jayasekara’s removal from the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), party leader and former President Maithripala Sirisena has stated that the MP was only removed from his post as the party’s General Secretary, and that he was not sacked from the party.

Speaking to the media in this regard on Wednesday afternoon (06 Sep.), Sirisena clarified that MP Jayasekara’s party membership was only temporarily suspended, owing to a number of reasons.

The former President further asserted that the SLFP is ready to accept the MP as a party member, or any other title he may wish to hold within the part, except that of the SLFP General Secretary.

“We have not removed him from our party, his membership was just temporarily suspended. He can join the party without any issues, we’ll accept him for any other position besides that of the party’s General Secretary”, Sirisena said, adding that MP Jayasekara can rejoin the party at any time, on the condition that he is able to “come to an agreement with the party”.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Jayasekara is slated to file a petition against the party’s decision this afternoon.

Earlier today, MP Dayasiri Jayasekara announced that he was removed from his post as the General Secretary of the SLFP, and stripped of his party membership.

The parliamentarian said he received a letter, dated 05 September 2023, from the party’s chairman and former President Maithripala Sirisena, announcing the expulsion, effective from the said date.

SLFP’s current Acting General Secretary and former Central Province Chief Minister Sarath Ekanayake is tipped to replace Jayasekara.