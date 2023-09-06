Frontline Socialist Party (FSP) politburo member Duminda Nagamuwa has been ordered by the Colombo Fort Magistrate to appear before the Digital Forensics Division of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Mr. Nagamuwa appeared before court today in relation to an allegation that he had made defamatory remarks on social media platforms including Facebook and YouTube, directed at the Minister of Public Security, Tiran Alles.

Accordingly, the Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage has ordered Nagamuwa to appear before the Digital Forensics Division of the CID at 09.00 a.m. on Tuesday (Sep. 12).

On August 31, the Colombo Fort Magistrate had issued notice on the FSP member to appear before the court today (Sep. 06).