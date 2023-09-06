FSPs Duminda Nagamuwa summoned to CID

FSPs Duminda Nagamuwa summoned to CID

September 6, 2023   03:24 pm

Frontline Socialist Party (FSP) politburo member Duminda Nagamuwa has been ordered by the Colombo Fort Magistrate to appear before the Digital Forensics Division of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Mr. Nagamuwa appeared before court today in relation to an allegation that he had made defamatory remarks on social media platforms including Facebook and YouTube, directed at the Minister of Public Security, Tiran Alles.

Accordingly, the Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage has ordered Nagamuwa to appear before the Digital Forensics Division of the CID at 09.00 a.m. on Tuesday (Sep. 12).

On August 31, the Colombo Fort Magistrate had issued notice on the FSP member to appear before the court today (Sep. 06).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sajith says Domestic Debt Optimisation process is yet another attempt to 'pick-pocket' EPF

Sajith says Domestic Debt Optimisation process is yet another attempt to 'pick-pocket' EPF

Sajith says Domestic Debt Optimisation process is yet another attempt to 'pick-pocket' EPF

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.06

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.06

CBSL Governor assures Domestic Debt Optimisation process will not affect EPF

CBSL Governor assures Domestic Debt Optimisation process will not affect EPF

Ven. Medagoda Abhayatissa Thero says Ranil has to finish Gotabaya's ' relay '

Ven. Medagoda Abhayatissa Thero says Ranil has to finish Gotabaya's ' relay '

Whistleblowers claim high-level state involvement in 2019 Easter bombings on Channel 4's latest documentary

Whistleblowers claim high-level state involvement in 2019 Easter bombings on Channel 4's latest documentary

MP Dayasiri stripped of position as SLFP General Secretary

MP Dayasiri stripped of position as SLFP General Secretary

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Trailer of Channel 4's 'Sri Lanka's Easter Bombings - Dispatche' released (English)

Trailer of Channel 4's 'Sri Lanka's Easter Bombings - Dispatche' released (English)