Sachithra Senanayake remanded over match-fixing charges

September 6, 2023   04:15 pm

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sachithra Senanayake has been remanded until 15 September on orders of the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, in the case filed over allegations of match-fixing.

The relevant order was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Prasanna Alwis, when Senanayake was presented before the court this afternoon (06 Sep.).

Earlier today, Senanayake was arrested after he reportedly surrendered to the Special Investigations Unit of the Sports Ministry this morning.

An overseas travel ban was imposed on the former national player, on orders of the Colombo Magistrates Court, on 14 August, a day after the Attorney General’s Department instructed the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs to file criminal charges against Senanayake for alleged match-fixing, as sufficient evidence has been gathered to support the charges. 

The 38-year-old had allegedly approached two cricketers participating in the first edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in 2020 via phone calls from Dubai, instigating them to ‘fix’ matches during the tournament.

The Lanka Premier League was held from November 27 to December 17, 2020 in Hambantota, Sri Lanka.

In 2020, a media report had alleged that the 38-year-old had contacted two cricketers participating in the first edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in 2020 instigating them into corrupt practices in the inaugural LPL tournament, through phone calls made from Dubai. 

The former Sri Lanka off-spinner however had refuted the allegations while claiming that they were attempts to defame and slander him. He vehemently denied any connection to him over the allegations.

 

