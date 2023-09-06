Sri Lanka gears up for API Asia Conference 2023 to fuel digital transformation and innovation

The Federation of Information Technology Sri Lanka (FITIS) is all set to host the eagerly awaited API Asia Conference 2023 for the second time, with this year’s event scheduled to take place on November 16 at the Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo.

The event was officially launched today at the Presidential Media Centre (PMC) under the patronage of the State Minister of Technology, Kanaka Herath, accompanied by several distinguished government and industry officials, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

While addressing the launch ceremony, State Minister of Technology Kanaka Herath emphasized the vital role that this year’s conference would play in advancing Sri Lanka’s digital economy. The conference will focus on three critical pillars: Artificial Intelligence (AI), Smart Cities and Financial Technology (FinTech), which are essential components of the digital ecosystem.

One of the central initiatives highlighted by the State Minister is the “DigiEcon Sri Lanka 2030” program, launched under the leadership of President Ranil Wickremesinghe. DigiEcon 2030 is a national digital acceleration initiative, aligned with the industry’s efforts to accelerate Industry 4.50 and beyond, along with a focus on the Information and Communication Technology and Business Process Management sector, the PMD said.

The API Asia Conference 2023 is expected to attract over 500 professionals, including industry and business leaders, as well as technology experts. Under the theme, ‘Fuelling the Digital Economy,’ the conference will feature esteemed global speakers from the Asia Pacific region who will share insights on how organizations can thrive in an increasingly competitive market through digital transformation.

State Minister Kanaka Herath highlighted the pivotal role of APIs in the government sector, private sector and for the general public. He stressed that the weekly press conferences leading up to the main event would unveil the 18 plus individual events that will run from mid-October to mid-November and continue into the next year, all contributing to the overarching goal of achieving a stable digital economic framework, it added.

Meanwhile speaking at the Media gathering, FITIS Chairman, Indika De Soyza, underscored the challenges faced by corporate executives in managing technology finances and growth effectively, emphasizing the importance of technology integration, financial management and sustainable growth. He noted that the conference would provide valuable insights into the latest trends, best practices, and innovative API use cases, serving as a catalyst for business progression.

Sanjaya Dayananda, President of FITIS Software Chapter and Co-Chair of the API Asia Conference 2023, emphasized the widespread influence of APIs across society and enterprise services, stating that APIs are integral to the digital transformation efforts of organizations. He highlighted FITIS’s partnerships with leading API providers to facilitate local companies’ connections and growth, the PMD mentioned.

The API Asia Conference 2023 promises to be a pivotal event where industry leaders, tech enthusiasts and forward-thinkers unite to shape the digital landscape of tomorrow. It stands as a beacon of innovation and collaboration, poised to usher in a new era of digital transformation and connectivity in Sri Lanka and the broader Asia Pacific region.

Mangala Rodrigo, FITIS Software Chapter Exco member and Co-Chair of the API Asia Conference, Thushera Kawdawatta, and CEO of Axiata Digital Labs, the Strategic Partner of the API Asia Conference and other government and private sector officials attended the event, according to the PMD.