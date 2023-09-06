Special program to halt women and children begging discussed at MCC meeting

September 6, 2023   09:35 pm

State Minister Geetha Kumarasinghe said that since it has been reported that children and women are mostly being used in begging, steps will be taken to curb this situation. 

Accordingly, the state minister also stated that she will hold a preliminary discussion with relevant institutions including the police, local authorities, and the National Child Protection Authority to curb this situation, the Parliamentary Communications Department reported.

Attention was drawn to this when the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Women, Children Affairs and Social Empowerment met in the Parliament recently under the chairmanship of the State Ministers, Geetha Kumarasinghe and Anupa Pasqual, it said.

It was discussed that the use of children and women for begging has become a business as it is common to hire children for begging, some children are given drugs and used for begging, and women pretend to be pregnant. Although there are legal provisions in this regard, attention was also paid to the issues of proper implementation at the practical level.

The State Ministers directed the officials to take steps to get relevant data in connection with the survey of beggars in this country to be started by the Department of Social Services in September, according to the statement.

Accordingly, it was further decided to prepare a special discussion about this in the coming week and take immediate action.

Members of Parliament Piyankara Jayaratne, Sanjeeva Edirimanna, Muditha Prashanthi, Lalith Varankumara participated in this committee meeting, according to the Parliamentary Communications Department.

