Fairly heavy showers and strong winds likely in some areas

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Puttalam, Galle and Matara districts.

A few showers may occur in Mannar and Hambantota districts and in North-central province.

Fairly strong winds of about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in the western slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from 28 August to 07 September this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today are Hikkaduwa, Deiyandara and Walasmulla at around 12:08 noon.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph.

The wind speed may increase up to 55-65 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanthurai.

The wind speed may increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanthurai can be very rough at times.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle can be rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.