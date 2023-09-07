Vote on second reading of Inland Revenue and SSCL amendment bills today

The parliament is slated to vote on the second readings of Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill and Social Security Contribution Levy (Amendment) Bill this evening (Sept. 07).

The vote on second readings of the two bills, which were taken up for debate in parliament yesterday, will accordingly be held at 7:00 p.m. today.

Later, the committee stage and the third reading of the two bills are scheduled to be held until 7:30 p.m.

On Tuesday (Sept. 05), Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena communicated the Supreme Court’s determination on the Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill.

The top court has determined that the bill should be passed by a simple majority in parliament, while maintaining that neither the bill, which was challenged in court, nor any of its provisions are inconsistent with Article 12 or any provisions of the Constitution.

Last week, the Supreme Court concluded the deliberations of the petitions filed challenging the Inland Revenue (Amendment) Draft Bill, which was presented to the parliament by the government.

The petitions had been filed by two persons including Chaturanga Abeysinghe, an activist of the National People’s Power (NPP), alleging that if passed in Parliament, the proposed bill will revise a number of levies and will also further empower the Inland Revenue Department as the primary agent for collecting taxes and dealing with issues arising with taxes on behalf of the government.

Meanwhile, the debate on the no-confidence motion against Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella is taking place from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today. As previously decided, the debate on the no-confidence motion is scheduled for Friday (Sept. 08) and the vote is planned to be held at 5:30 p.m.