Applications called for re-scrutiny of 2022 A/L results

Applications called for re-scrutiny of 2022 A/L results

September 7, 2023   12:04 pm

The applications for the re-scrutiny of the 2022 (2023) Advanced Level examination results can be submitted from today (Sep 07) onwards, the Department of Examinations announced.
 
Accordingly, the relevant applications can only be submitted online by visiting the official website of the Examinations Department through www.doenets.lk.
 
The deadline for the accepting of applications for the re-scrutiny of the examination results is September 16, 2023, according to the department.
 
Meanwhile, the Department of Examinations has announced that only the students who have faced the 2022 (2023) G.C.E. Advanced Level examination will be provided the opportunity to apply for the 2023 Advanced Level examination despite the deadline calling for applications for the examination ending.
 
The relevant applicants will be able to submit their applications for the 2023 Advanced Level examination through https://onlineexams.gov.lk/onlineapps/ from September 11 to September 16, 2023.
 

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Channel 4 doc: Cardinal wants independent intl team to probe alleged plot behind Easter attacks (English)

Channel 4 doc: Cardinal wants independent intl team to probe alleged plot behind Easter attacks (English)

Pilleyan responds to allegations made by his former aide in Channel 4 documentary (English)

Pilleyan responds to allegations made by his former aide in Channel 4 documentary (English)

Parliament debates no-confidence motion against Health Minister Keheliya (English)

Parliament debates no-confidence motion against Health Minister Keheliya (English)

Cathay Pacific to resume flights between Hong-Kong and Sri Lanka (English)

Cathay Pacific to resume flights between Hong-Kong and Sri Lanka (English)

Suresh Sallay to seek legal action over Channel 4 documentary if aired without presenting substantial evidence

Suresh Sallay to seek legal action over Channel 4 documentary if aired without presenting substantial evidence

Parliament debates no-confidence motion against Health Minister Keheliya

Parliament debates no-confidence motion against Health Minister Keheliya

Dayasiri removed as SLFP General Secretary; party membership temporarily suspended

Dayasiri removed as SLFP General Secretary; party membership temporarily suspended