Applications called for re-scrutiny of 2022 A/L results

The applications for the re-scrutiny of the 2022 (2023) Advanced Level examination results can be submitted from today (Sep 07) onwards, the Department of Examinations announced.



Accordingly, the relevant applications can only be submitted online by visiting the official website of the Examinations Department through www.doenets.lk.



The deadline for the accepting of applications for the re-scrutiny of the examination results is September 16, 2023, according to the department.



Meanwhile, the Department of Examinations has announced that only the students who have faced the 2022 (2023) G.C.E. Advanced Level examination will be provided the opportunity to apply for the 2023 Advanced Level examination despite the deadline calling for applications for the examination ending.



The relevant applicants will be able to submit their applications for the 2023 Advanced Level examination through https://onlineexams.gov.lk/onlineapps/ from September 11 to September 16, 2023.

