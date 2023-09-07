Water levels of Kuda Ganga and Nilwala River on the rise
File photo.

Water levels of Kuda Ganga and Nilwala River on the rise

September 7, 2023   01:12 pm

The water levels of Kuda Ganga and Nilwala River are now on the rise as heavy rainfall continues, the Irrigation Department says.

According to the department’s report issued at 9.30 a.m. today (Sept. 07) on water levels and rainfall situation in major rivers, the water levels of these two water bodies have reached ‘minor flood’ levels at Kalawellawa and Thalgahagoda gauging stations.

Meanwhile, the Meteorology Department warned that heavy showers of about 100mm are possible in parts of the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces as well as in Galle, Matara, Puttalam and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Due to the active southwest monsoon conditions over the island, the south-western parts of the island are likely to continue to experience torrential rainfall, the Meteorology Department said further in its advisory.

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) issued landslide early warnings to Kalutara, Galle, Kandy, Kegalle and Ratnapura districts. Level 02 (Amber) warnings are effective in Bulathsinhala and Ingiriya areas of Kalutara District and Kuruwita, Ratnapura Kalawana and Eheliyagoa areas of Ratnapura District.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Channel 4 doc: Cardinal wants independent intl team to probe alleged plot behind Easter attacks (English)

Channel 4 doc: Cardinal wants independent intl team to probe alleged plot behind Easter attacks (English)

Pilleyan responds to allegations made by his former aide in Channel 4 documentary (English)

Pilleyan responds to allegations made by his former aide in Channel 4 documentary (English)

Parliament debates no-confidence motion against Health Minister Keheliya (English)

Parliament debates no-confidence motion against Health Minister Keheliya (English)

Cathay Pacific to resume flights between Hong-Kong and Sri Lanka (English)

Cathay Pacific to resume flights between Hong-Kong and Sri Lanka (English)

Suresh Sallay to seek legal action over Channel 4 documentary if aired without presenting substantial evidence

Suresh Sallay to seek legal action over Channel 4 documentary if aired without presenting substantial evidence

Parliament debates no-confidence motion against Health Minister Keheliya

Parliament debates no-confidence motion against Health Minister Keheliya

Dayasiri removed as SLFP General Secretary; party membership temporarily suspended

Dayasiri removed as SLFP General Secretary; party membership temporarily suspended