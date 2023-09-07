Water levels of Kuda Ganga and Nilwala River on the rise

The water levels of Kuda Ganga and Nilwala River are now on the rise as heavy rainfall continues, the Irrigation Department says.

According to the department’s report issued at 9.30 a.m. today (Sept. 07) on water levels and rainfall situation in major rivers, the water levels of these two water bodies have reached ‘minor flood’ levels at Kalawellawa and Thalgahagoda gauging stations.

Meanwhile, the Meteorology Department warned that heavy showers of about 100mm are possible in parts of the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces as well as in Galle, Matara, Puttalam and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Due to the active southwest monsoon conditions over the island, the south-western parts of the island are likely to continue to experience torrential rainfall, the Meteorology Department said further in its advisory.

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) issued landslide early warnings to Kalutara, Galle, Kandy, Kegalle and Ratnapura districts. Level 02 (Amber) warnings are effective in Bulathsinhala and Ingiriya areas of Kalutara District and Kuruwita, Ratnapura Kalawana and Eheliyagoa areas of Ratnapura District.