Over 257,000 more beneficiaries to receive Aswesuma payments by tomorrow

September 7, 2023   03:00 pm

As the 2nd phase of the “Aswesuma” welfare benefits programme, a payment of Rs. 1, 550 million for another 257,170 beneficiaries has been paid to state banks for the month of July, State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe said.

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the State Minister emphasized that accordingly, the banks will credit the payments to the beneficiary accounts by tomorrow (08).

Furthermore, Semasinghe mentioned that the Welfare Benefits Board will make the payments for the balance beneficiaries after the verification of accounts.

It is possible to make the payment for the month of August in one go for all beneficiaries after the payment for the month of July is completed, he added.

In the first phase of the welfare benefits programme, 791,000 beneficiaries have been paid a total amount of Rs. 5,016 million, while in the second phase, a total of 1,048,170 families were already paid Rs. 6.566 million by the government, according to the State Minister.

Moreover, Semasinghe expressed that upon completion of surveys related to appeals and objections, payments will be made to all beneficiaries.

