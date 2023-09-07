Woman injured after being shot at inside bus

A woman was left wounded this evening (Sept. 07) after being shot at inside a bus in Ambalantota.

According to reports, two unidentified assailants, who arrived on a motorcycle, had forcibly boarded the bus after blocking the moving vehicle.

The duo had fled the scene after opening fire at the victim, who was rushed to Ambalantota Hospital for immediate medical attention.

Ambalantota Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.