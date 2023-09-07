New University of Education to be established integrating National Colleges of Education

September 7, 2023   06:53 pm

Teacher trainees will not be enrolled at the National Colleges of Education next year, but at the proposed Sri Lanka Education University which will be established by combining all National Colleges of Education in the country together, Minister of Education Susil Premajayantha said.

Premajayantha emphasized that he hopes to bring the expected Sri Lanka Education University to the level of an institution that trains teachers with Bachelor of Education degrees by 2027, as a registered and recognized university of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Accordingly, the teacher trainees will be enrolled at this university from next year, instead of National Colleges of Education, the minister said, adding that the concept paper with regard to the matter has already been submitted.

Thus, measures have been taken to submit the detailed cabinet paper relating to the matter within the next week, Premajayantha assured.

