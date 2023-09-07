Inland Revenue and Social Security Contribution Levy amendment bills passed in parliament

September 7, 2023   07:38 pm

The second reading of the Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill was passed by a majority of 45 votes in parliament a shot while ago.

Accordingly, the legislation received 103 votes in favour, and 58 against.

Meanwhile, the Social Security Contribution Levy (Amendment) Bill was also passed in parliament  without a vote.

On Tuesday (Sept. 05), Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena communicated the Supreme Court’s determination on the Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill.

The top court had determined that the bill should be passed by a simple majority in parliament, while maintaining that neither the bill, which was challenged in court, nor any of its provisions are inconsistent with Article 12 or any provisions of the Constitution.

Last week, the Supreme Court concluded the deliberations of the petitions filed challenging the Inland Revenue (Amendment) Draft Bill, which was presented to the parliament by the government.  

The petitions had been filed by two persons including Chaturanga Abeysinghe, an activist of the National People’s Power (NPP), alleging that if passed in Parliament, the proposed bill will revise a number of levies and will also further empower the Inland Revenue Department as the primary agent for collecting taxes and dealing with issues arising with taxes on behalf of the government.

