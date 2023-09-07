Swift action to be taken to fill 4,000 Grama Niladhari vacancies  State Minister

Swift action to be taken to fill 4,000 Grama Niladhari vacancies  State Minister

September 7, 2023   10:19 pm

The Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ashoka Priyantha said swift action will be taken to fill nearly 4,000 vacant Grama Niladhari positions.

Additionally, he noted the formation of a committee led by Mr. Anura Dissanayake, the Prime Minister’s Secretary, to address this issue.

Furthermore, Mr. Ashoka Priyantha shared that the e-GN program, aimed at digitizing all 14,022 Grama Seva domains across the country, is already in progress. These statements were made during a press conference at the Presidential Media Centre today, under the theme ‘Collective Path to a stable country.’

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ashoka Priyantha further said;

Balancing the public service is essential, taking into account various factors, including the country’s economic situation. This should be carried out without regard to one’s position, but it’s crucial to recognize that there are job openings in specific districts, regions and organizations.

Presently, the government has adopted a policy of suspending recruitment. However, there is a considerable number of vacancies for Grama Niladhari officers. The absence of Grama Niladhari Officers, who operate at the village level, poses challenges in moving forward. Therefore, our current efforts are focused on filling the four thousand vacant Grama Niladhari positions. This matter has been referred to the committee headed by Mr. Anura Dissanayake, the Prime Minister’s Secretary, for resolution.

When President Ranil Wickremesinghe assumed loffice, our primary task was to create an environment conducive to the well-being of the people. Thanks to the President’s visionary decisions after taking office, we have been able to achieve significant economic improvements for the country’s citizens within just one year.

In particular, we have established food security and nutrition committees. After the central operating committee of the Presidential Secretariat was formed, food security and nutrition committees were established at the provincial and district levels, as well as at the divisional secretariat level, covering all 14,022 Grama Seva domains.

Furthermore, the e-GN Grama Seva domain system has been implemented across the entire island. Ninety percent of these systems are operational in the Kalutara district, with fifty percent in Puttalam. This program has also been introduced in seven districts and data collection is underway in others. Consequently, we aim to digitize all 14,022 Grama Seva Domains in the near future.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.09.07

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.09.07

COPE looks into ex-PUCSL chief's claims that fuel can be sold at Rs. 250

COPE looks into ex-PUCSL chief's claims that fuel can be sold at Rs. 250

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for independent int'l probe into Sri Lanka's Easter Attacks

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for independent int'l probe into Sri Lanka's Easter Attacks

Roads inundated as heavy rains continue across the island

Roads inundated as heavy rains continue across the island

Over 175 acres of paddy fields in Beliatta ready for harvest destroyed by floods

Over 175 acres of paddy fields in Beliatta ready for harvest destroyed by floods

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Channel 4 doc: Cardinal wants independent intl team to probe alleged plot behind Easter attacks (English)

Channel 4 doc: Cardinal wants independent intl team to probe alleged plot behind Easter attacks (English)