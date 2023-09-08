New Anti-Corruption Act to be implemented from 15 Sep.

New Anti-Corruption Act to be implemented from 15 Sep.

September 8, 2023   12:27 am

The new Anti-Corruption Act is due to be effective from 15 September, Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs & Constitutional Reforms Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe confirmed today (07 Sep.), adding that the relevant gazette will also be published in the near future.

A press briefing pertaining to the new legislation was held at the ministry’s premises this afternoon, during which Dr. Rajapakshe explained that although the existing laws pertaining to bribery are only applicable to the public sector and politicians, the new Anti-Corruption Act will allow these laws to be enforced against the private sector as well.

He further stated that in the event the current Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has given a wrong verdict or withdrawn certain cases for various reasons, the new Commission is authorized to re-investigate the matters and take due action, by way of the new Act.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka planning to establish 10 new universities - President (English)

Sri Lanka planning to establish 10 new universities - President (English)

Sri Lanka planning to establish 10 new universities - President (English)

War of words in parliament during debate on no-confidence motion against Health Minister

War of words in parliament during debate on no-confidence motion against Health Minister

' We are looking to build at least 10 new universities  President Ranil '

' We are looking to build at least 10 new universities  President Ranil '

Address 'accountability deficit', accelerate probes into Easter attacks: UN rights chief urges Sri Lanka

Address 'accountability deficit', accelerate probes into Easter attacks: UN rights chief urges Sri Lanka

An anti-Rajapaksa tirade: Fmr President Gotabaya slams Channel 4 exposé on Easter bombings

An anti-Rajapaksa tirade: Fmr President Gotabaya slams Channel 4 exposé on Easter bombings

COPE looks into ex-PUCSL chief's claims that fuel can be sold at Rs. 250 (English)

COPE looks into ex-PUCSL chief's claims that fuel can be sold at Rs. 250 (English)

President to leave for Cuba to address G77+China Leaders' Summit (English)

President to leave for Cuba to address G77+China Leaders' Summit (English)

Justice Minister accuses Channel 4 of being 'pro-diaspora' (English)

Justice Minister accuses Channel 4 of being 'pro-diaspora' (English)