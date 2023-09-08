New Anti-Corruption Act to be implemented from 15 Sep.

The new Anti-Corruption Act is due to be effective from 15 September, Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs & Constitutional Reforms Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe confirmed today (07 Sep.), adding that the relevant gazette will also be published in the near future.

A press briefing pertaining to the new legislation was held at the ministry’s premises this afternoon, during which Dr. Rajapakshe explained that although the existing laws pertaining to bribery are only applicable to the public sector and politicians, the new Anti-Corruption Act will allow these laws to be enforced against the private sector as well.

He further stated that in the event the current Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has given a wrong verdict or withdrawn certain cases for various reasons, the new Commission is authorized to re-investigate the matters and take due action, by way of the new Act.