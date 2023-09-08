Fairly heavy rainfall and strong winds expected today

The Meteorology Department, in its weather forecast today (Sept. 08), says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely in parts of Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Puttalam, Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers may occur in Anuradhapura and Hambantota districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts during the evening or night.

The members of the public are advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Fairly strong winds of about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in the western slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph.

The wind speed is likely to increase up to 55-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai.

Further, the wind speed may increase up to 45-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai may be very rough at times.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota may be rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.