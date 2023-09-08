Trains on Main Line experiencing delays

Trains on the Main Line are likely to be delayed after the Night Mail train plying from Kankesanthurai to Colombo suffered a technical fault earlier this morning (08 Sep.), Sri Lanka Railways reported.

Accordingly, the train in question had reportedly suffered a technical fault at around 4:30 a.m. today between Veyangoda and Gampaha.

As a result, operations on the Main Line have been limited to one track, potentially delaying several trains, the Railway Department stated.