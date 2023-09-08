Trains on Main Line experiencing delays

September 8, 2023   07:30 am

Trains on the Main Line are likely to be delayed after the Night Mail train plying from Kankesanthurai to Colombo suffered a technical fault earlier this morning (08 Sep.), Sri Lanka Railways reported.

Accordingly, the train in question had reportedly suffered a technical fault at around 4:30 a.m. today between Veyangoda and Gampaha.

As a result, operations on the Main Line have been limited to one track, potentially delaying several trains, the Railway Department stated.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

Sri Lanka planning to establish 10 new universities - President (English)

Sri Lanka planning to establish 10 new universities - President (English)

War of words in parliament during debate on no-confidence motion against Health Minister

War of words in parliament during debate on no-confidence motion against Health Minister

' We are looking to build at least 10 new universities  President Ranil '

' We are looking to build at least 10 new universities  President Ranil '

Address 'accountability deficit', accelerate probes into Easter attacks: UN rights chief urges Sri Lanka

Address 'accountability deficit', accelerate probes into Easter attacks: UN rights chief urges Sri Lanka

An anti-Rajapaksa tirade: Fmr President Gotabaya slams Channel 4 exposé on Easter bombings

An anti-Rajapaksa tirade: Fmr President Gotabaya slams Channel 4 exposé on Easter bombings

COPE looks into ex-PUCSL chief's claims that fuel can be sold at Rs. 250 (English)

COPE looks into ex-PUCSL chief's claims that fuel can be sold at Rs. 250 (English)

President to leave for Cuba to address G77+China Leaders' Summit (English)

President to leave for Cuba to address G77+China Leaders' Summit (English)