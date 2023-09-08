Sri Lankas official reserve assets drop by 4.4% in Aug. 2023
September 8, 2023 09:15 am
Sri Lanka’s official reserve assets stood at USD 3,598 million in August 2023, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) says.
This is a marginal drop of 4.4% compared to USD 3,765 million recorded in July 2023.
However, the current official reserve assets include a swap facility from the People’s Bank of China to the tune of USD 1.4 billion, which is subject to conditionalities on usability, the CBSL said further.