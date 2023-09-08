Sri Lanka’s official reserve assets stood at USD 3,598 million in August 2023, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) says.

This is a marginal drop of 4.4% compared to USD 3,765 million recorded in July 2023.



However, the current official reserve assets include a swap facility from the People’s Bank of China to the tune of USD 1.4 billion, which is subject to conditionalities on usability, the CBSL said further.