Sri Lankas official reserve assets drop by 4.4% in Aug. 2023

September 8, 2023   09:15 am

Sri Lanka’s official reserve assets stood at USD 3,598 million in August 2023, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) says.

This is a marginal drop of 4.4% compared to USD 3,765 million recorded in July 2023.
 
However, the current official reserve assets include a swap facility from the People’s Bank of China to the tune of USD 1.4 billion, which is subject to conditionalities on usability, the CBSL said further.

