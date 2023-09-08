Parliament to vote on no-confidence motion against Health Minister today

September 8, 2023   10:22 am

The vote on the no-confidence motion against Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, moved by the opposition, is scheduled for this evening (Sept. 08) following a three-day debate.

In the event the parliament resolves that Rambukwella has neglected his fundamental duties and acted to ruin the safe health services available for the people, and that it has no confidence in the competence of Rambukwella to function as the Health Minister, he will be stripped of the position.

The debate on the no-confidence motion, which commenced on Wednesday (Sept. 06), entered its third consecutive day this morning after the parliamentary session began at 9.30 a.m.

The motion of no confidence against the Health Minister was handed over to Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena by main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya’s (SJB) General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara and MP Kavinda Jayawardena on July 21, with the signatures of 45 MPs.

The motion was moved over the alleged irresponsible importation of substandard medicines and surgical equipment which weakened the health sector and caused the deaths of several patients receiving treatment at state hospitals.

The main opposition alleges that the government continued to bring in low-quality medicines and surgical equipment without complying with the due procurement and registration process, claiming it was a state of emergency.

Addressing the parliament yesterday, SJB’s general secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara vowed to seek legal action against state officials who attempt to sweep the health sector crisis under the rug.

