President Ranil Wickremesinghe has reaffirmed that the country’s education policies would be safeguarded from political influence and unified under a single legal framework.

Speaking at the 150th anniversary celebration of Eppawala Siddhartha Central College on Thursday (Sept. 07), the Head of State emphasized the need for a new education system to drive rapid development as Sri Lanka rebuilds following an economic crisis.

Wickremesinghe underscored the importance of preparing Sri Lanka’s education system to become a global university in the future, requiring swift and substantial education reforms.

During the event, the President’s comments highlighted the urgency of revitalizing Sri Lanka’s education system, emphasizing that the reforms should be designed with a forward-looking perspective, encompassing the needs and advancements of the next two to three decades.

Wickremesinghe highlighted the importance of integrating emerging technologies and Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the education curriculum, recognizing their pivotal role in preparing students for the future workforce.

Additionally, the President recalled the introduction of an Associate Degree system in 1989, intended to align education with employment opportunities. Despite facing challenges during its initial implementation, President Wickremesinghe expressed his intention to reintroduce this system, aiming to create a more job-oriented education landscape in Sri Lanka.

Wickremesinghe expressed a visionary aspiration for Sri Lanka, envisioning it as a global university hub, open to students from all corners of the world and stressed the importance of preventing education policy from being influenced by politics and individual ministerial needs.