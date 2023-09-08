Sri Lanka reviews ongoing, stalled power projects with Japan

September 8, 2023   12:18 pm

The electricity sector projects in Sri Lanka, which were developed with the financial and technical assistance of the Government of Japan and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), have been reviewed on Thursday (07), with the participation of both Japanese and Sri Lankan officials.

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera stated that discussions were held regarding the ongoing project progress, recommencement of projects interrupted due to the financial crisis, future projects for renewable energy integration, technical assistance and technology for energy projects.

Meanwhile, assistance extended through the reform secretariat for Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) reforms, and future generation plans and government policies, have also been taken up for discussion during the meeting.

Deputy Ambassador for Japan in Sri Lanka, Chief Representative for JICA in Sri Lanka, officials of the Japanese Embassy, JICA, Ministry of Power and Energy (MoPE) and CEB have participated in the discussion, according to the minister.

