Govt decides to analyze expenditures of 10 highest-spending ministries
September 8, 2023 12:24 pm
President Ranil Wickremesinghe says the government, while working on the National Evaluation Policy, has taken a decision to analyze the expenditures of the 10 highest-spending ministries.
His remarks came during the launch of the National Evaluation Policy Implementation Framework at the Temple Trees this morning (Sept. 08).
The reports on the expenditures of relevant ministries would be tabled in parliament in all three languages in the country.