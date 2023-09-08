Govt decides to analyze expenditures of 10 highest-spending ministries

Govt decides to analyze expenditures of 10 highest-spending ministries

September 8, 2023   12:24 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe says the government, while working on the National Evaluation Policy, has taken a decision to analyze the expenditures of the 10 highest-spending ministries.

His remarks came during the launch of the National Evaluation Policy Implementation Framework at the Temple Trees this morning (Sept. 08).

The reports on the expenditures of relevant ministries would be tabled in parliament in all three languages in the country.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Sri Lanka planning to establish 10 new universities - President (English)

Sri Lanka planning to establish 10 new universities - President (English)

War of words in parliament during debate on no-confidence motion against Health Minister

War of words in parliament during debate on no-confidence motion against Health Minister

An anti-Rajapaksa tirade: Fmr President Gotabaya slams Channel 4 exposé on Easter bombings

An anti-Rajapaksa tirade: Fmr President Gotabaya slams Channel 4 exposé on Easter bombings

COPE looks into ex-PUCSL chief's claims that fuel can be sold at Rs. 250 (English)

COPE looks into ex-PUCSL chief's claims that fuel can be sold at Rs. 250 (English)

President to leave for Cuba to address G77+China Leaders' Summit (English)

President to leave for Cuba to address G77+China Leaders' Summit (English)

Justice Minister accuses Channel 4 of being 'pro-diaspora' (English)

Justice Minister accuses Channel 4 of being 'pro-diaspora' (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm