Court to announce decision on issuing injunction against Dayasiris suspension from SLFP

Court to announce decision on issuing injunction against Dayasiris suspension from SLFP

September 8, 2023   01:43 pm

Colombo District Court is slated to announce its decision at 02.00 p.m. today (08) on whether it would issue an injunction order preventing the implementation of letters that suspended MP Dayasiri Jayasekara’s Sri Lanka Freedom Party’s (SLFP) membership.

The decision will be delivered after taking into consideration a petition filed by the parliamentarian.

On Wednesday (06), the General Secretary of SLFP MP Dayasiri Jayasekara was removed from the post and stripped of his party membership.

The parliamentarian had received a letter, dated September 05, 2023, from the party’s chairman and former President Maithripala Sirisena, announcing the expulsion.

The letter said Jayasekara’s SLFP membership was revoked with effect from September 05 and that he can no longer serve as the party’s general secretary.

In addition, a disciplinary inquiry against Jayasekara is planned to be conducted pursuant to the provisions of the party’s constitution. The letter also mentioned that the disciplinary charges leveled against Jayasekara would be forwarded to him in writing within 14 days. 

However, addressing concerns pertaining to MP Dayasiri Jayasekara’s removal, party leader and former President Maithripala Sirisena had stated that the party membership was only temporarily suspended, owing to a number of reasons.

The former President further asserted that the SLFP was ready to accept the MP as a party member, or any other title he may wish to hold within the part, except that of the SLFP General Secretary.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Sri Lanka planning to establish 10 new universities - President (English)

Sri Lanka planning to establish 10 new universities - President (English)

War of words in parliament during debate on no-confidence motion against Health Minister

War of words in parliament during debate on no-confidence motion against Health Minister

An anti-Rajapaksa tirade: Fmr President Gotabaya slams Channel 4 exposé on Easter bombings

An anti-Rajapaksa tirade: Fmr President Gotabaya slams Channel 4 exposé on Easter bombings

COPE looks into ex-PUCSL chief's claims that fuel can be sold at Rs. 250 (English)

COPE looks into ex-PUCSL chief's claims that fuel can be sold at Rs. 250 (English)

President to leave for Cuba to address G77+China Leaders' Summit (English)

President to leave for Cuba to address G77+China Leaders' Summit (English)

Justice Minister accuses Channel 4 of being 'pro-diaspora' (English)

Justice Minister accuses Channel 4 of being 'pro-diaspora' (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm