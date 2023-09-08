Court refuses to issue injunction against SLFPs move to oust Dayasiri

September 8, 2023   03:17 pm

The Colombo District Court today (Sept. 08) refused to issue an injunction preventing the implementation of SLFP’s decision to oust its general secretary MP Dayasiri Jayasekara from the party.

However, an injunction was issued preventing Sarath Ekanayake, who was appointed as SLFP’s general secretary after Jayasekara’s expulsion, from serving in his new position.

The decision was delivered by Colombo District Judge Sandun Vithanage, after taking into consideration a petition filed by the parliamentarian challenging SLFP leader and former President Maithripala Sirisena’s decision to suspend his party membership.

On Wednesday (06), the General Secretary of SLFP MP Dayasiri Jayasekara was removed from the post and stripped of his party membership.

The parliamentarian had received a letter, dated September 05, 2023, from the party’s chairman and former President Maithripala Sirisena, announcing the expulsion.

The letter said Jayasekara’s SLFP membership was revoked with effect from September 05 and that he can no longer serve as the party’s general secretary.

In addition, a disciplinary inquiry against Jayasekara is planned to be conducted pursuant to the provisions of the party’s constitution. The letter also mentioned that the disciplinary charges leveled against Jayasekara would be forwarded to him in writing within 14 days. 

However, addressing concerns pertaining to MP Dayasiri Jayasekara’s removal, party leader and former President Maithripala Sirisena had stated that the party membership was only temporarily suspended, owing to a number of reasons.

The former President further asserted that the SLFP was ready to accept the MP as a party member, or any other title he may wish to hold within the part, except that of the SLFP General Secretary.

