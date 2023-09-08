No-confidence motion against Health Minister defeated in Parliament

September 8, 2023   05:48 pm

The vote on the no-confidence motion against Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, was defeated in the Parliament today (Sep 08), following a three-day debate.

The health minister survived the no-confidence motion, moved by the opposition, by a majority of 40 votes.

A total of 113 lawmakers had voted against the motion while 73 voted in favour.

Accordingly, Rambukwella will continue to function as the Minister of Health further.

The debate on the no-confidence motion, which commenced on Wednesday (Sept. 06), entered its third consecutive day this morning after the parliamentary session began at 9.30 a.m.

The motion of no confidence against the Health Minister was handed over to Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena by main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya’s (SJB) General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara and MP Kavinda Jayawardena on July 21, with the signatures of 45 MPs.

The motion was moved over the alleged irresponsible importation of substandard medicines and surgical equipment which weakened the health sector and caused the deaths of several patients receiving treatment at state hospitals.

The main opposition alleges that the government continued to bring in low-quality medicines and surgical equipment without complying with the due procurement and registration process, claiming it was a state of emergency.

