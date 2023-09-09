Parliamentary debate on Easter attacks and National Security scheduled for next week

Parliamentary debate on Easter attacks and National Security scheduled for next week

September 8, 2023   11:36 pm

The Adjournment Debate on the Easter Sunday attack and National Security at Present has been scheduled to be taken up on September 21 and 22.

Accordingly, the parliament will convene from September 19 to 22 and time from 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. has been allotted for Questions for Oral Answers.

On Tuesday (Sept. 19), Regulations under the Registration of Persons Act and Regulations under the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Act published under Gazette Extraordinary No. 2334/47 have been scheduled to be taken up for debate from 10.30 a.m. – 5.00 p.m. Thereafter, time has been allotted from 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. for Questions at the Adjournment Time.

On Wednesday (Sept. 20), Regulations under the Forest Conservation Ordinance (Chapter 451) published under the Gazette Extraordinary No. 2346/02 will be taken up for debate from 10.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

On Thursday (Sept. 21) and Friday (Sept. 22), the Adjournment Debate on Easter Sunday Attack and National Security at Present by the Opposition will be taken up for debate from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. In addition, the Resolution under the Essential Public Services Act is also scheduled to be passed without debate.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.09.08

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.09.08

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.09.08

Flash floods, earth slips as southwest monsoon brings heavy rains to Sri Lanka

Flash floods, earth slips as southwest monsoon brings heavy rains to Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's National Policy on Evaluation launched in bid for efficient governance

Sri Lanka's National Policy on Evaluation launched in bid for efficient governance

Minister Wsponds to controversial voice recording disclosed by MP Rijeyadasa reasamanickam

Minister Wsponds to controversial voice recording disclosed by MP Rijeyadasa reasamanickam

Galle Face Capital Partners PLC gets new non-executive independent board director (English)

Galle Face Capital Partners PLC gets new non-executive independent board director (English)

Govt decides to analyze expenditures of 10 highest-spending ministries (English)

Govt decides to analyze expenditures of 10 highest-spending ministries (English)

President Ranil submits 'Defence Review  2030' to Cabinet (English)

President Ranil submits 'Defence Review  2030' to Cabinet (English)

No-confidence motion against Health Minister defeated in Parliament (English)

No-confidence motion against Health Minister defeated in Parliament (English)