Parliamentary debate on Easter attacks and National Security scheduled for next week

The Adjournment Debate on the Easter Sunday attack and National Security at Present has been scheduled to be taken up on September 21 and 22.

Accordingly, the parliament will convene from September 19 to 22 and time from 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. has been allotted for Questions for Oral Answers.

On Tuesday (Sept. 19), Regulations under the Registration of Persons Act and Regulations under the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Act published under Gazette Extraordinary No. 2334/47 have been scheduled to be taken up for debate from 10.30 a.m. – 5.00 p.m. Thereafter, time has been allotted from 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. for Questions at the Adjournment Time.

On Wednesday (Sept. 20), Regulations under the Forest Conservation Ordinance (Chapter 451) published under the Gazette Extraordinary No. 2346/02 will be taken up for debate from 10.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

On Thursday (Sept. 21) and Friday (Sept. 22), the Adjournment Debate on Easter Sunday Attack and National Security at Present by the Opposition will be taken up for debate from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. In addition, the Resolution under the Essential Public Services Act is also scheduled to be passed without debate.