Weather forecast says fairly heavy rainfall up to 50mm possible today

September 9, 2023   06:47 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Fairly heavy showers of about 50mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Puttalam, Galle and Matara districts.

A few showers may occur in Anuradhapura and Mannar districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Batticaloa and Ampara districts during the evening or night.

Fairly strong winds of about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in the western slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

The members of the public are requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 55-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai.

Wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.  

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai may be very rough at times.

Meanwhile, the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota may be rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

