New UK envoy assures commitment to further enhance UK-Sri Lanka ties

Newly appointed UK High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Andrew Patrick called on Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena at the Temple Trees earlier this week to exchange views on bilateral ties and development cooperation between Sri Lanka and the United Kingdom.

The UK envoy expressed his firm commitment to further enhance bilateral ties and development cooperation between the two countries.

PM Gunawardena urged the United Kingdom to explore the possibility of initiating new investment projects with the participation of the private sector. He added that Sri Lanka encourages UK investment in sectors such as education, banking and financial services, pharmaceuticals, hospitality and tourism.

High Commissioner Patrick expressed delight over the growth of participation of British universities and educational institutions in the Sri Lankan education sector. He agreed to look into the possibility of expanding English language teaching facilities in collaboration with the British Council.