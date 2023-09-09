Workers remittances improve in first 8 months of 2023

September 9, 2023   10:45 am

Sri Lanka has seen a marginal decrease in workers’ remittances in August 2023 compared to July 2023.

According to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), workers’ remittances recorded in August were at USD 499.2 million, as opposed to July 2023 during which the inflows reached USD 541 million.

However, the cumulative figure for January-August 2023 has improved and was at USD 3,862.7 million. The CBSL said this is an increase of 74.4% compared to the corresponding period in 2022.

