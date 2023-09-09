Gazette issued pertaining to new Anti-Corruption Act

September 9, 2023   12:12 pm

An Extraordinary Gazette has been issued by the Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs & Constitutional Reforms Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, pertaining to the new Anti-Corruption Act.

Accordingly, as per the relevant gazette, issued on Friday (08 Sep.), the new Act will be deemed effective from 15 September.

Speaking at a press briefing regarding the new legislation on Thursday afternoon (07 Sep.), the Minister explained that although the existing laws pertaining to bribery are only applicable to the public sector and politicians, the new Anti-Corruption Act will allow these laws to be enforced against the private sector as well.

He further stated that in the event the current Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has given a wrong verdict or withdrawn certain cases for various reasons, the new Commission is authorized to re-investigate the matters and take due action, by way of the new Act.

Meanwhile, the Assistance to and Protection of Victims and Crime Witnesses Act is also due to come into effect on 15 September, as mentioned the relevant gazette.

