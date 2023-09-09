Patients left stranded after ophthalmologist at Kahawatta Hospital leaves country

Several patients at the Kahawatte Base Hospital in Ratnapura have been left abandoned after the hospital’s ophthalmologist reportedly left the country without due notice.

Accordingly, the operations at the hospital’s ophthalmology department have been disrupted due to the doctor’s departure.

Nearly 150 – 100 ophthalmic surgeries are performed at the hospital on a daily basis, while six days of the week are designated as ophthalmic ‘clinic days’, for which patients from the Kahawatte, Godakawela, Opanayake, Pelamdulla, Balangoda and Weligepola areas come for treatment.

Thus, owing to the severe inconvenience caused, stranded patients were seen demanding that a replacement ophthalmologist be brought to the Kahawatte Hospital.