Patients left stranded after ophthalmologist at Kahawatta Hospital leaves country

Patients left stranded after ophthalmologist at Kahawatta Hospital leaves country

September 9, 2023   12:39 pm

Several patients at the Kahawatte Base Hospital in Ratnapura have been left abandoned after the hospital’s ophthalmologist reportedly left the country without due notice.

Accordingly, the operations at the hospital’s ophthalmology department have been disrupted due to the doctor’s departure.

Nearly 150 – 100 ophthalmic surgeries are performed at the hospital on a daily basis, while six days of the week are designated as ophthalmic ‘clinic days’, for which patients from the Kahawatte, Godakawela, Opanayake, Pelamdulla, Balangoda and Weligepola areas come for treatment.

Thus, owing to the severe inconvenience caused, stranded patients were seen demanding that a replacement ophthalmologist be brought to the Kahawatte Hospital.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.09.09

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.09.09

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.09.08

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.09.08

Flash floods, earth slips as southwest monsoon brings heavy rains to Sri Lanka

Flash floods, earth slips as southwest monsoon brings heavy rains to Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's National Policy on Evaluation launched in bid for efficient governance

Sri Lanka's National Policy on Evaluation launched in bid for efficient governance

Galle Face Capital Partners PLC gets new non-executive independent board director (English)

Galle Face Capital Partners PLC gets new non-executive independent board director (English)

Govt decides to analyze expenditures of 10 highest-spending ministries (English)

Govt decides to analyze expenditures of 10 highest-spending ministries (English)

President Ranil submits 'Defence Review  2030' to Cabinet (English)

President Ranil submits 'Defence Review  2030' to Cabinet (English)