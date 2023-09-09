Young woman mysteriously dies after falling from apartment building

The body of a young woman, who had died after falling from the 13th floor of a multi-storey residential building, was recovered early this morning (Sept. 09).

Reports revealed that the deceased was a British citizen of Sri Lankan origin.

The body was found after the Mount Lavinia police officers received a complaint at around 2:40 a.m.

The 27-year-old had arrived on the island on March 08 this year and purchased an apartment unit in the aforementioned residential building located at Alwis Road in Mount Lavinia.

It was also reported that she was romantically involved with a young law student from the Wellawatta area with whom she had become acquainted via Facebook.

Upon her arrival, she had been living in the apartment with her 29-year-old boyfriend unit for the past six months. The police said the young man, who is pursuing higher studies in Switzerland, had returned to the island in 2022.

According to reports, she was supposed to fly back to England tomorrow (Sept. 10). During interrogations, the boyfriend told the police couple they had had a fallout in the early hours of the day.

It was also revealed that he had consumed at least 6 cans of beer before going to bed last night. He said he had looked for her after realizing she was missing and that he later noticed her body lying on the floor outside the apartment unit.

Mount Lavinia Police is investigating the incident further to ascertain if foul play was involved in the death of the young woman.

The magisterial inquest into the death was conducted this afternoon, and the post-mortem is scheduled to be performed tomorrow.