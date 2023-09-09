Only 4% opportunity loss if EPF opts to participate in DDO  CBSL Governor

Only 4% opportunity loss if EPF opts to participate in DDO  CBSL Governor

September 9, 2023   10:42 pm

The Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe has revealed that in the event the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) participates in the Domestic Debt Optimisation (DDO) process, the opportunity loss to the EPF bond portfolio will amount to 4%. 

He noted, however, should the EPF choose not to participate, the opportunity loss to the bond portfolio increases to 21% due to the higher tax rate of 30% as per the latest amendment to the Inland Revenue Bill.

Speaking before the Committee on Public Finance (COPF) in this regard on Thursday (07 Sep.), Dr. Weerasinghe further stated that all superannuation funds not eligible for the DDO will be subjected to a 30% tax increase, potentially discouraging the formation of new superannuation funds in the future.

The COPF, chaired by Dr. Harsha de Silva, approved the Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill by a majority at the Committee meeting held in Parliament on Thursday, following which the relevant discussion took place. 

As COPF Chair, Dr. de Silva, however, abstained from voting while committee member MP Patali Champika Ranawaka also abstained.

The CBSL officials clarified that the 30% tax increase, as stipulated by the Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill, applies only to the interest income on the bond portfolio. 

Furthermore, it was highlighted that in the event that superannuation funds do participate in the DDO, this will be reversed to 14%.

The Committee also questioned the ability of the CBSL to guarantee the proposed rate of a 12% return until 2025 and 9% thereafter to the superannuation funds participating in the DDO. In response, the CBSL Governor stated that it is not possible to guarantee the return to each member; however, he assured them that they will strive to achieve the proposed return. 

He further mentioned that in the event that this rate cannot be maintained, there is an ongoing discussion for the treasury to step in to ensure the proposed return until 2025.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Defence Ministry denies Maj. Gen. Sallay's alleged complicity in Easter attacks (English)

Defence Ministry denies Maj. Gen. Sallay's alleged complicity in Easter attacks (English)

Defence Ministry denies Maj. Gen. Sallay's alleged complicity in Easter attacks (English)

Cardinal Ranjith says 'It is clear that there were larger forces at play' behind Easter attacks (English)

Cardinal Ranjith says 'It is clear that there were larger forces at play' behind Easter attacks (English)

Over 6,300 across 14 districts affected due to torrential rains (English)

Over 6,300 across 14 districts affected due to torrential rains (English)

President says Sri Lanka needs to excel in healthcare to attract medical tourists

President says Sri Lanka needs to excel in healthcare to attract medical tourists

President Ranil highlights need to uplift quality of medical tourism and health services (English)

President Ranil highlights need to uplift quality of medical tourism and health services (English)

MPs express conflicting views on controversial Channel 4 exposé about Easter bombings

MPs express conflicting views on controversial Channel 4 exposé about Easter bombings

We don ' t seek revenge, just need to know what really happened - Cardinal Ranjith

We don ' t seek revenge, just need to know what really happened - Cardinal Ranjith

Defence Ministry categorically denies Channel 4 's 'outrageous' claims on Easter attacks

Defence Ministry categorically denies Channel 4 's 'outrageous' claims on Easter attacks