Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Puttalam, Galle and Matara districts.

A few showers may occur in Mannar, Vavuniya and Anuradhapura districts, it said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Uva province and in Batticaloa, Ampara districts during the evening or night.

Fairly strong winds about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in western slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Wind speed may increase up to 55-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanthurai.

Wind speed may increase up to 45-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanthurai may be very rough at times.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota may be rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.